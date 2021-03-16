Therapy Jack Russell dog attacked by larger, unleashed dog in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Jack Russell terrier is improving after a vicious attack by a larger dog in his neighborhood. Mercy is a therapy dog for medical patients and now he’s the one in intensive care.

Owner Jenn Williamson held the leash and harness for Mercy outside her Kingsbury Road home, while he was being treated in an emergency animal hospital.

“For his surgery it’s $8,000 alone,” she said.

Williamson’s roommate was walking Mercy and Williamson’s other dog, Cooper, on a dual leash Friday afternoon. She says they live in a good neighborhood where there have never been any problems.



But on that day, there was a problem further down Kingsway.

“(There were) two gigantic dogs roaming around, unleashed, no leash,” Williamson said.

ATTACKED by a larger dog. Mercy is a Jack Russell therapy dog. Was leashed on a walk in #Norfolk when larger unleashed dog charged. Other family’s insurance says it will cover $8K vet bill. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/QXMIaeFvRU — Chris Horne (@ChrisHorneWAVY) March 16, 2021

An older woman was watching those bigger dogs, and “all of a sudden, this dog breaks loose from the elderly lady and comes and jumps on my little dog who’s about 12 pounds. The (bigger) dog had my dog in his mouth and he was flailing with him like a toy. That’s traumatizing even thinking about it. It’s been so upsetting to me,” Williamson said.

Mercy ended up bloodied and bitten in the hospital.

10 On Your Side called and visited the other family and tried to get an explanation, but got no response.

Mercy and Cooper are usually on the other end of the care equation because Williamson is a home health care worker and uses them as therapy dogs.

“They are very, very good with my patients, they help them come out of their shell,” she said.

Williamson found out this morning that the other family’s insurance will cover the medical costs – and says Norfolk animal protection told her they’ll investigate.

She said Mercy was making progress at Blue Pearl Animal Hospital and was trying to walk on his own Tuesday afternoon.

Williamson has a GoFundMe page in case she got stuck with the bill. If the insurance company comes through, she says the proceeds will go to local animal shelters and help pet owners pay for emergency medical care.

