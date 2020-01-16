Theater in Norfolk to show ‘Quezon’s Game,’ a true story of heroism during World War II

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk theater has announced the showing of the film “Quezon’s Game.”

“Quezon’s Game” is based on a largely forgotten, true story of Holocaust heroism during World War II in the Philippines by Filipino President Manuel L. Quezon — who rescued as many persecuted Jews as Oskar Schindler at a time when most countries were turning their backs.

Critically acclaimed during its multi-award-winning festival run and successful May 2019 theatrical release in the Philippines, “Quezon’s Game” will begin its U.S./Canadian theatrical roll out Jan. 24.

The film will be shown in Hampton Roads at the Cinemark 18 on North Military Highway in Norfolk.

For more information on various showings in Virginia and around the country visit their website.