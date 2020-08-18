The Tide turns 9 years old!

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Can you believe The Tide, Virginia’s first light rail system, is turning 9 already?

It’s been almost a decade now and The Tide has already recorded over 12 million boardings for residents traveling its 7.4-mile length between the Eastern Virginia Medical Center and Newtown Road.

Its 11 stations serve as bus connections to dozens of destinations beyond the light rail alignment.

To commemorate the milestone, HRT’s public outreach staff will be at the Newtown Road station Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. greeting customers, handing out water and small tokens of appreciation.

The demands of social distancing imposed by COVID-19 limit what HRT can do this year, but plans are being developed for the 10th Anniversary next year.

“We are very proud of The Tide and the important role it plays in helping citizens travel through Norfolk and to the Virginia Beach border,” said William Harrell, president, and CEO of HRT.

While extending The Tide into Virginia Beach appears off for the foreseeable future, a study is underway to look at connecting Naval Station Norfolk, the airport, and Military Circle via light rail or bus rapid transit at the Newtown Road or Military Highway stations.

