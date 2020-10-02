The Tide to experience service interruptions throughout October

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit announced Friday that light rail trains will experience temporary service interruptions in October.

The interference on the Tide is to allow contractors to work on the overhead catenary wire system which carries the power to the trains.

Here are the details:

Tuesday, Oct. 6, through Friday, Oct. 9 — The Tide will operate, 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., daily. Shuttle service will not be provided after the last train departs at 10 p.m.

— The Tide will operate, 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., daily. Shuttle service will not be provided after the last train departs at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and Sunday, Oct. 11 — The Tide will not operate. Temporary bus shuttles will provide service between stations. The shuttles will operate about every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

— The Tide will not operate. Temporary bus shuttles will provide service between stations. The shuttles will operate about every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. Tuesday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 23 — The Tide will operate, 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., daily. Shuttle service will not be provided after the last train departs at 10 p.m.

— The Tide will operate, 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., daily. Shuttle service will not be provided after the last train departs at 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 — The Tide will not operate. Temporary bus shuttles will provide service between stations. The shuttles will operate about every 30 minutes from 6 a.m. to midnight.

“During the summer, the copper wires expand in the heat, causing them to slightly sag. That requires a small reduction in train speeds which in turn slows on-time performance,” HRT officials said in a statement released. “To correct the issue, contractors will install counterweights at select locations to keep the proper tension on the overhead wires during all seasons, reducing the weather impacts.”

Latest News