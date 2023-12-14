NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Cirque du Soleil is returning to The Scope Arena in Norfolk next June with its relaunch of the OVO production. Tickets are available for purchase now.

OVO is a colorful and energetic interpretation of a day in the life of insects. Performers highlight the unique traits and abilities of selected insect species through show-stopping acrobatics.

You can catch OVO at the Scope Arena from June 13 through June 16, 2024. This includes three night and two afternoon performances.

The Scope Box Office and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Admission for this show runs between $59 and $135 each, plus taxes. Click here to purchase your tickets now.