‘The show must go on’: Naro Cinema makes adjustments following the spread of coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After making it through several past pandemics, the Naro Cinema wasn’t going down without a fight after being forced to close their doors following the spread of the coronavirus.

The Norfolk-based movie theater has been open since 1936 and has been through it all. Now, in the year 2020, the movie group is learning to adapt to coronavirus closures by siding with technology.

A tradition held dearly by many Norfolk natives is going digital.

‘FlickIt Fridays‘ movie night is usually hosted at the Naro, but run by a different local non-profit each week. The organization is able to run the show and, at the end of the night, keep some of the funds raised.

Naro Cinema had hit a wall, unsure of how to continue giving back to the community in a time of banned gatherings of more than 10. That’s when the idea for “home-streaming” came across the table.

Starting Friday, April 3, loyal movie-goers can partake in the weekly tradition from home via the Naro Cinema website. For a small fee, viewers can continue to support local non-profits on Friday and Sunday nights.

On top of the transition, home-viewers are also invited to pick up their favorite concessions at the Naro, but then have to head home to watch the night’s show.

They’ve titled the new tradition ‘The Popcorn Speakeasy‘ with hours tailored to the movie times.

The rental money earned from home-viewing goes back to the organization of the week and the Naro Cinema as well.

