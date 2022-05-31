NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Salvation Army is celebrating Donut Day with food, games among other activities.

The annual event was established back in 1938 to honor The Salvation Army’s “Donut Lassies,” who made history when they risked their lives to raise spirits and fuel hope by serving thousands of soldiers during WWI, in part by delivering donuts and other sweet treats to those in the war.

The event is celebrated each year on the first Friday of June and more than a hundred years later, The Salvation Army is still serving communities through social services for the country’s most vulnerable individuals and families.

In celebration of National Donut Day on June 3, the community is invited to The Salvation Army Kroc Center located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd in Norfolk for food, fellowship, family-friendly games, and an outdoor sunset screening of Disney’s “Encanto” presented by the Norfolk Police Department.



The event kicks off at 5 p.m. and is free and open to the community.