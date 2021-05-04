The resort casino in Norfolk now has a name

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk casino now has a name.

The Pamunkey Indian Tribe announced the name, HeadWaters Resort & Casino, Tuesday morning.

Officials say the name “headwaters,” like the beginning of a river, represents the beginning of a new chapter for the Pamunkey Tribe and the city of Norfolk.

The name is also a reference to the importance that rivers have played in the Tribe’s and the city’s history.

The design for the casino’s logo will include a rippling water design within a feather. Its primary branding color will include two shades of blue.

Back in April, the Pamunkey Indian Tribe’s All In ForNorfolk campaign released new renderings of the proposed $500-million resort casino next to Harbor Park.

In the renderings completed by HKS design, you can see newly-announced features of the 300-plus room hotel, which include a rooftop bar, infinity pool, luxury spa and rooftop outdoor events space.

Other features proposed for the resort casino include a steak and seafood restaurant, sports bar and grill, cafe, spa and 2,500-seat entertainment venue.

