The Norfolk Police Dept. has a sweet new ride

An ice cream truck is now part of the Police Department's community engagement initiative.

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Starting this Saturday, Norfolk residents will have the opportunity to meet and greet officers in a sweet and unique way.

The Norfolk Police Department’s latest tool designated for community outreach is an ice cream truck.

Norfolk is Virginia’s first law enforcement agency to use a fully operated ice cream truck, dedicated to improving civic relations.

Residents are welcome to enjoy free ice cream in each of the following Norfolk Patrol Divisions locations, Saturday, September 14, 2019 beginning at noon:

12 p.m. – Berkley Park – 706 Walker Avenue

1 p.m. – Lafayette Park – 3500 Granby Street

2 p.m. – Northside Park – 8400 Tidewater Drive

Chief Larry D. Boone says, “It’s important that our officers’ outreach, touch the hearts and minds with emotion. Now, we’re touching the appetite with ice cream, and I have yet to know anyone who doesn’t enjoy ice cream!”