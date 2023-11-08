NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The holidays can be a difficult time for many, and the Norfolk Animal Care Center doesn’t want families to choose between feeding themselves or their pets.

The care center is asking for people to consider donating dog and/or cat kibble while out holiday shopping. The months of Nov., Dec. and Jan. are when help is most needed.

Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center flyer for food pantry

Donations can be dropped off at the center seven days a week. It is located at 5585 Sabre Road. They will take any brand, size or flavor. All pet food donated must be unopened.