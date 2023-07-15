NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — The historic First Baptist Church is known for its rich history in the Black community.

This weekend, the James E. Newby, Jr., M.D. Foundation hosted its first ‘Community Harvest Farmers Market’ at the church.

“As a cardiologist, you hate to see people dying younger than they should. There is such a large disparity between Black and brown communities and white communities. There is almost a 10-year difference in life expectancy and that is not genetics, that is lifestyle. Unfortunately, until we change that lifestyle, we are going to have this problem. I am tired of having this problem. I want us to make a difference,” said Dr. Newby.

The market focused on health, harvest, help and hope for the community. Newby invited the consortium of African American farmers from the Charlottesville area to provide about 25 different fresh fruits and vegetables at a reduced price. There were also cooking demonstrations and free health resources. Sentara Healthcare and several healthy community groups lined up in the parking lot promoting healthy eating.

“I’ve had several patients die in the last several weeks with hypertension, and diabetics with hemoglobin A1c greater than 11%. They have kidney failure or heart disease. Things that I know we can prevent! We can put things off, we can complain about it, or we can do something about it. It is the time to take action. The Lord put me here for a reason. To take care of patients and try to prevent illness,” said Dr. Newby.

Newby hopes to host more Community Harvest Farmers Markets in the future.