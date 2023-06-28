NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Hague School is an independent school empowering students through collaborative dialogue, but it’s dialogue between a former student and the former leader of the school that has created a sexual harassment lawsuit.

The civil lawsuit, filed by Keelin Hogan, seeks $500,000 and a jury trial. She is now 18, but was 16 and a junior at the time.

She claims she was sexually harassed by the former headmaster of The Hague School, Paul Warren, who we are told by Hogan’s attorney was terminated following the accusations.

Warren’s wife, Jennifer Warren, is still associated with the school, and 10 On Your Side went to speak with her.

“Is Jennifer Warren here?”

We were immediately met by someone associated with the school.

We asked, is Jennifer Warren here?

The response?

“No this is private property,” the person said. “I am going to have to ask you to leave…I (do not know how to get in touch with her) I have not seen her today.”

Paragraph 8 in the suit states that “Mr. Warren discussed Miss Hogan’s appearance, calling her stunning,” and that Warren used their Tuesday meetings because she was the student body president to “discuss sexual topics.”

In Paragraph 9, he allegedly asked her if she was a virgin. According to the suit, Mr. Warren told Miss Hogan about his sexual activity at her age.

In Paragraph 10, it’s alleged that “he abused his role as Headmaster and teacher at The Hague School demanding her time and attention under the guise of official school communication to induce her into conversations of sexual activities.”

The next paragraph goes on to say that “Mr. Warren would often put his hand on Miss Hogan’s leg without her permission … Mr. Warren said Hogan looked like she worked in a coal mine because of the sweatpants and sweatshirts she would wear. … He then encouraged her to read ‘Fifty Shades of Grey.’

In Paragraph 19 it noted that “Mr. Warren followed Miss Hogan out to her car. He then hugged her and rubbed his hands up and down her back. Miss Hogan pulled away from his grip, got in her car, and promptly left.”

Hogan’s attorney Diane Toscano texted a statement to 10 On Your Side.

“The plaintiff, Miss Hogan, a teenager, is a recent graduate of The Hague School and belongs to the school’s ‘founding class’ of students. Her personal connections and care for the school community underscore the gravity of her claims,” Toscano said.

The suit alleges that Warren was grooming her for sexual purposes. During this time, Hogan said she suffered emotional distress.

“Parents noticed a change in Miss Hogan’s demeanor,” the lawsuit states. “She no longer wanted to do her schoolwork or participate in school functions or extracurricular activities.”

Hogan’s attorney also told us there is a restraining order keeping Warren away from her client.