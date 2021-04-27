The Hague School in Norfolk approved to offer the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Students interested in attending a high school with an International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (DP) now have two options in Norfolk — one public and one private.

On Friday, The Hague School announced it has been approved to offer the program.

In a post on social media, school officials say pairing this program with the Harkness conference method will be “a powerful combination that will make a lasting positive impact on our students as they develop a greater world view, enhance their critical thinking skills, become dynamic writers, engage in community service projects, and become well prepared for college.”

The Diploma Programme (DP) is open to any student aged 16 to 19, at schools that have been authorized to implement the programme.

The Hauge School first opened its doors back in 2019 on the grounds of the the Unitarian Church of Norfolk which has then relocated to a different area.

Dr. Jennifer Stillman, Director of Evaluation, New Classrooms Innovation Partners said that the Hauge Schools has been aiming to get approval for the program since it first opened.

“The Hague School is perfectly positioned to support students on their path to achieving an IB Diploma, with its small class size and engaging discussion based approach to learning.”

There are over 100 colleges and universities who offer scholarships for IB Diploma recipients. The program is currently offered in Hampton Roads through public schools–one school per city. In Norfolk, the public school offering the program is Granby High School.

The announcement would make the Hauge School the only independent high school to offer the program in the area.