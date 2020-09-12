The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore extends Summer Food Service Program

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 10, 2019 file photo, 6-year-old elementary school students go through the lunch line in the school’s cafeteria in Paducah, Ky. Nearly a million students could lose their automatic eligibility for free school lunches under a Trump administration proposal that’s expected to reduce the number of people who get food stamps. In October 2019, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released an analysis finding as many as 982,000 children could be affected by the change. (Ellen O’Nan/The Paducah Sun via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore announced they have extended their Summer Food Service Program due to the number of children impacted by food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Foodbank said while schools are starting the school year virtually, children can’t easily access meals provided by federal nutrition programs.

The need for meals will only increase as families continue to feel the impacts of COVID-19 in their households.

The Summer Food Service Program has been being extended so that the Foodbank can continue to provide free, healthy, nutritious meals to children ages 5–18 on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Meal sites are conveniently located in low-income neighborhoods so that participating children can walk or bike to receive meals in a safe, supportive environment where social distancing measures will be taken to ensure the health and well-being of children participating,” the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore said in a press release.

Below are the feeding sites and the scheduled times for the Hampton Roads region:

Norfolk

Sept. 14–Dec. 31, 2020 Teens with a Purpose

Located at 700 E. Olney Rd., Norfolk. 757-747-2679

7:30 –8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Thursday (Friday meal sent home Thursday)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Thursday (Friday meal sent home Thursday)

Sept. 8–Dec. 31, 2020 Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit

Located at 701 Berkley Avenue Extension, Norfolk. 757-545-3289

7:30 –9 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday

11 a.m. –1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

Sept. 8–Dec. 31, 2020 The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads

Located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd., 757-622-5762

7:30 –9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday

11 a.m. –12:45 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

Portsmouth

Sept. 8–Dec. 31,2020

Bethel Worship Center Church International

Located at 3697 Pepperwood Court, 757-483-9697

5–6 p.m. Breakfast and Dinner, Tuesdays (two breakfasts and two dinners) and Thursdays (five breakfasts and five dinners)

Virginia Beach

Sept. 8–Dec. 31, 2020

Rosemont Boys & Girls Club

Located at 1505 Competitor Ct., 757-368-4445

8– 8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday

12–12:30 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday

Sept. 15–Dec. 31, 2020, 2020

Friendship Village

Located at 1252 Carver Avenue, Virginia Beach. 757-428-9325

Lunch, Tuesday, and Thursday, 10–11:30 a.m.

For additional information on the Summer Food Service Program, click here.

Latest Posts