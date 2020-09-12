The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore extends Summer Food Service Program

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore announced they have extended their Summer Food Service Program due to the number of children impacted by food insecurity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foodbank said while schools are starting the school year virtually, children can’t easily access meals provided by federal nutrition programs.
The need for meals will only increase as families continue to feel the impacts of COVID-19 in their households.
The Summer Food Service Program has been being extended so that the Foodbank can continue to provide free, healthy, nutritious meals to children ages 5–18 on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“Meal sites are conveniently located in low-income neighborhoods so that participating children can walk or bike to receive meals in a safe, supportive environment where social distancing measures will be taken to ensure the health and well-being of children participating,” the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore said in a press release.
Below are the feeding sites and the scheduled times for the Hampton Roads region:
Norfolk
Sept. 14–Dec. 31, 2020
- Teens with a Purpose
- Located at 700 E. Olney Rd., Norfolk. 757-747-2679
- 7:30 –8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Thursday (Friday meal sent home Thursday)
- 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Thursday (Friday meal sent home Thursday)
Sept. 8–Dec. 31, 2020
- Southside Boys & Girls Club, Berkley Unit
- Located at 701 Berkley Avenue Extension, Norfolk. 757-545-3289
- 7:30 –9 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- 11 a.m. –1 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
Sept. 8–Dec. 31, 2020
- The Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center of Hampton Roads
- Located at 1401 Ballentine Blvd., 757-622-5762
- 7:30 –9:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- 11 a.m. –12:45 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
Portsmouth
Sept. 8–Dec. 31,2020
- Bethel Worship Center Church International
- Located at 3697 Pepperwood Court, 757-483-9697
- 5–6 p.m. Breakfast and Dinner, Tuesdays (two breakfasts and two dinners) and Thursdays (five breakfasts and five dinners)
Virginia Beach
Sept. 8–Dec. 31, 2020
- Rosemont Boys & Girls Club
- Located at 1505 Competitor Ct., 757-368-4445
- 8– 8:30 a.m. Breakfast, Monday through Friday
- 12–12:30 p.m. Lunch, Monday through Friday
Sept. 15–Dec. 31, 2020, 2020
- Friendship Village
- Located at 1252 Carver Avenue, Virginia Beach. 757-428-9325
- Lunch, Tuesday, and Thursday, 10–11:30 a.m.
For additional information on the Summer Food Service Program, click here.
