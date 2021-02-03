The Creative Corner: Singer-songwriter Roberta Lea

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Hey Hampton Roads — WAVY-TV 10 Lifestyle Correspondent Symone Davis is launching another new series under the Living Local Brand called the Creative Corner.

Every Wednesday, Symone will sit down with a local artist, whether it be a comedian, actor, playwright, visual artist, etc., and have a candid conversation about their work and, of course, have a few laughs along the way.

The first guest on the Creative Corner is singer-songwriter Roberta Lea. She recently launched a business, Made to Order Music. It is a custom songwriting service in which they write customized, personal songs that tell people’s stories of life, love and legacy.

The best part of the Creative Corner? Every person involved, from the songwriters, to the singers and producers, are all from Hampton Roads.

To learn more about Roberta Lea, follow her on Instagram or contact her via email at IamRobertaLea@gmail.com.