Community steps in to help The Up Center in Norfolk amid pandemic

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — People were in the stands at Harbor Park Saturday, for an event that wasn’t a ball game. They were there to raise money for The Up Foundation.



“It’s such a good event and then especially during the Coronavirus time everything’s been shut down, it’s wonderful to be able to come out here to harbor park and support this good cause,” said Annie Lahren with sponsor Pender & Coward.

Lahren has been a part of the event for the last 5 years. This year, things were a little different to keep participants safe.



“Typically its held at The Westin, which is the tallest building in Virginia, but due to the restrictions that we have with COVID 19, we had to be a little creative,” said The Up Center’s marketing manager Katie McCarthy.



The Up Center helps children and families in crisis, as well as those with disabilities. The money raised through the event today goes back to support their more than 20 programs and services.



“They have this ability to get out of their homes, climb in person here, or they can climb virtually to support families,” said McCarthy.



“They’re doing amazing things for the community, especially during these trying times,” said Lahren.



If you weren’t able to make it out in person today, you can still donate online at www.TheUpCenter.org

Latest Posts