The City of Norfolk resumes select in-person services on July 1

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk announced throughout the month of July, more in-person services will be available in addition to the reopening of more neighborhood recreational amenities.

Several recreation centers and libraries will reopen to the public with restrictions that ensure the health and safety of staff and patrons, the city said.

Neighborhood Development staff will conduct exterior residential inspections and outdoor inspections.

Planning Department staff will continue to perform inspections in unoccupied new construction structures.

Norfolk officials said in a press realse, Basketball courts, playgrounds, and picnic shelters will also reopen for public use.

It should be noted that playgrounds and picnic shelters are not sanitized or disinfected so the city encourages the public to practice good hygiene before and after use.

Indoor, outdoor pools and splash pads will remain closed.

Six recreation centers will open Monday, July 6 from the hours of 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday – Friday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday at the following locations:

Lambert’s Point

Norfolk Fitness and Wellness Center

Norview

Huntersville

East Ocean View

Berkley

The city’s three anchor branch libraries will open on July 7. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. on Sunday at the following locations:

Slover Library

Pretlow

Jordan-Newby

On Wednesday, the first hour at all three library locations will be reserved for seniors and those with underlying health conditions.

Visitors must take a short COVID-19 self-questionnaire prior to entering city buildings and must follow all posted COVID-19 protocols including wearing a mask.

Library patrons can pick up holds, check out books and materials, and apply for or renew a library card.

Patrons may not browse library shelves at Pretlow and Jordan-Newby. Vistors at Slover Library may browse shelves on the first floor in front of the circulation desk.

Library patrons are encouraged to reserve their books and materials online before they visit.

The online catalog is available at www.norfolkpubliclibrary.org.

Due dates that fell while Norfolk Public Library was closed are extended until July 21.

The library says no fines were charged during the closure although patrons are encouraged to pay fines online.

Norfolk Public Library, in partnership with Recreation Parks and Open Space, will provide express free libraries at Lambert’s Point, Huntersville, and Berkley recreation centers by August 1.

For updates to city operations, visit the City of Norfolk’s website.

