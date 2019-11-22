‘The best feeling’: Norfolk deputies deliver 100 turkeys to community

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday morning, Norfolk Sheriff’s Office deputies made sure those less fortunate have a Thanksgiving Day feast.

“It is going to be a great Thanksgiving for somebody,” Capt. Jerry Sharrow said.

Usually, it’s never good a thing to see so many Norfolk deputies parked in one spot. But Friday, the parking lot of Restaurant Depot was filled with patrol cars for a good reason.

For a decade of Thankgivings, the sheriff’s office has teamed up with Chartway Federal Credit Union to donate delicious birds to the needy.

This year they are donating 100 turkeys.

“They will feed a lot of mouths, that is for sure,” Lt. Meryah Breeden said.

One by one, the turkeys are loaded up and driven to organizations who will be preparing a Thanksgiving feast.

“This is a blessing that we are able to do this for the community,” said Preston Ballard from the Huntersville Group.

Ballard says the group can now feed 150 hungry people.

The Sheriff’s office does a similar thing for Christmas.

“It is the best feeling you can have giving back to the community,” Breeden said.