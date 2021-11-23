Thanksgiving travel crowds arrive at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The holiday hustle and bustle appears to be back after a downturn during the coronavirus pandemic.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske says they anticipate 20 million Americans will take to the skies this Thanksgiving holiday.

.@TSA expects to screen about 20 million passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday. With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling so plan ahead, remain vigilant and practice kindness. — David P. Pekoske (@TSA_Pekoske) November 17, 2021

10 On Your Side stopped by Norfolk International Airport on Tuesday where crowds were noticeably bigger than usual.

This past Friday, the TSA recorded their biggest travel day since the pandemic began with nearly 2.5 million travelers.

Concern mounted earlier this month when Pekoske said only 60% of the TSA workforce had been vaccinated. Many worried the agency wouldn’t be able to handle the high holiday demand if they had to fire a significant amount of workers over the mandate.

When the federal vaccine deadline came on Monday, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein announced on Twitter that 93% of employees were in compliance and the mandate would not affect Thanksgiving travel.

BREAKING NEWS: Approximately 93 percent of @TSA employees are in compliance with today's deadline for the federal employee vaccine mandate and exemption requirements. The employee vaccine mandate will not impact holiday travel. Happy Thanksgiving! — Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson (@TSA_Northeast) November 22, 2021

Having the TSA run smoothly creates smooth trips for people like David King who traveled to Norfolk from San Antonio, Texas, to see his parents.

“Everything was great, nice and chill, the baggage was good, the lines were not that long so it was good,” said King.

The TSA wants to remind people bigger crowds mean longer lines at security, so arrive at the airport early and remember to bring a mask.