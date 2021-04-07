‘TGWO: Thank Goodness We’re Open’ outdoor event series returns to Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The award-winning Thank Goodness We’re Open “TGWO” event series is returning to Town Point Park along the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront this spring.



In a release from Norfolk Festevents, officials say the series is coming back with a diverse schedule of family-friendly programming, including live music, movie nights, comedy shows, happy hours, and more.

The TGWO series first debuted in the fall of 2020 with success, bringing a total of more than 2,500 guests to a safe, socially-distant environment across 20 event dates.



In addition to being named the “Best Live Music Series” in 2020 by VEER Magazine, the outdoor event series also received positive reviews in safety and satisfaction. On a scale of 1-5, the series earned a 4.5 in guest satisfaction and a 4.6 in guest safety.

All events are free and open to the public, but will include capacity limits based on state and local COVID-19 guidelines.



Officials say attendance will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. All events are subject to change. For additional information on Norfolk Festevents and the TGWO series, go to Festevents.org.

View the complete schedule of safe, outdoor events HERE.