TGWO: Norfolk Festevents launches ‘Thank Goodness We’re Open’ outdoor event series

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Despite the number of COVID-19 cases on the rise throughout the city, Norfolk Festevents announced on Thursday that it is launching a new outdoor series called “TGWO – Thank Goodness We’re Open.”

Presented by Southern Auto Group, the events will take place every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday beginning on Thursday, July 23, through August, and possibly into the fall at a designated social circle at Town Point Park in Norfolk.

The venue said that all events will strictly adhere to the Commonwealth’s COVID-19 guidelines for capacity and are subject to change.

Thursdays – Happy Hour Concerts with live entertainment (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

– Happy Hour Concerts with live entertainment (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Fridays – Chip & Sip, interactive target golf game & Happy Hour along Elizabeth River (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

– Chip & Sip, interactive target golf game & Happy Hour along Elizabeth River (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Saturdays – Family Outdoor Movie Nights (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

– Family Outdoor Movie Nights (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.) Jazz Festival Tribute – Local jazz artist event for August 21 and August 22 (still in planning phase)

Additionally, a new weekly outdoor movie series will be presented at recreation parks throughout Norfolk.

Norfolk Festevents Thank Goodness We’re Open (TGWO) Series 2020 Tentative Schedule

Thursday, July 23 – Happy Hour Concert featuring Strange Roots (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

– Happy Hour Concert featuring Strange Roots (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Friday, July 24 – Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

– Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Saturday, July 25 – Family Movie Night: “The Sandlot” (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; movie begins at sunset)

– Family Movie Night: “The Sandlot” (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; movie begins at sunset) Thursday, July 30 – Happy Hour Concert featuring Wonderland (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

– Happy Hour Concert featuring Wonderland (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Friday, July 31 – Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

– Chip & Sip: A Happy Hour Golf Experience (5 p.m. to 8 p.m.) Saturday, August 1 – Family Movie Night: Movie TBD (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.; movie begins at sunset)

City of Norfolk Neighborhood Fun Tour: Outdoor Movie Nights 2020 Tentative Schedule

Tuesday, July 21 – Berkley Community Center: “Aladdin”

– Berkley Community Center: “Aladdin” Tuesday, July 28 – East Ocean View Community Center: “DoLittle”

– East Ocean View Community Center: “DoLittle” Tuesday, August 4 – Barraud Park: “Yogi Bear”

– Barraud Park: “Yogi Bear” Tuesday, August 11 – Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center: “Yogi Bear”

– Norfolk Fitness & Wellness Center: “Yogi Bear” Tuesday, August 18 – Norview Community Center: “Aladdin”

– Norview Community Center: “Aladdin” Tuesday, August 25 – Titustown Recreation Center: “DoLittle”

“We are excited to be open again and to bring great outdoor entertainment to our community,” says Festevents CEO Karen Scherberger. “However, the success and our ability to continue these and other events will depend on how well our patrons follow the important safety guidelines that everyone should be aware of by now”, Scherberger adds.

Event Regulations

All events will comply with COVID-19 regulations including:

Required face coverings Upon entry and exit Standing in line and using public restrooms Standing in line and ordering food and beverage At all times except when eating and drinking

Capacity capped at 1,000 persons, or less, depending on the COVID-19 guidelines at that time.

Practice of safe social distancing, including staying six feet apart from guests who are not members of the same household.

No gathering around any bars, food trucks, or stages.

Patrons will be expected to enjoy food and beverage at their seats.

No guests with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19, or known exposure in the prior 14 days, will be permitted.

Admission to all events will be free and open to the public.

All events will include local food trucks, happy hour drinks, and waterfront views of the Elizabeth River and Downtown Norfolk.

Additional safety measures will include socially-distant lines, cleaning and disinfecting of high-touch surfaces and shared items, hand washing and sanitizing stations, event safety ambassadors, and designated entry and exit points to safely monitor event capacity.

Norfolk Festevents said they will continue to work closely with local and state health departments to ensure the safety, health, and well-being of all guests.

Dogs and pets will not be permitted due to guidance from the Virginia Health Department. Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, blankets, coolers, and outside food and non-alcoholic beverages. Outside alcoholic beverages will not be permitted but will be available for purchase.

For more information on Norfolk Festevents’ TGWO series and the Neighborhood Outdoor Movie Nights, visit Festevents.org.

Norfolk Festevents is also asking for community feedback in preparations for the upcoming events. To access and complete the survey, click here.

