Texas woman caught with handgun, ammunition at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Texas was caught with a handgun and some ammunition at Norfolk International Airport.

According to TSA officials at ORF, the incident occurred on Thursday, March 18, when TSA officers stopped a 9mm handgun and two boxes of ammunition from getting through the checkpoint.

The gun was detected in the checkpoint X-ray machine which soon alerted the Norfolk Airport Authority Police. Officials say the weapon was confiscated from the woman who now faces a “stiff federal financial civil penalty.”

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

This was the fourth gun caught at the ORF checkpoint so far this year.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Guns are not permitted to be carried onto planes. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.