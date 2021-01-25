Texas man caught with loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TSA officers at Norfolk International Airport stopped another loaded gun at a checkpoint on Friday.

Officials say the .45 caliber handgun was loaded with eight bullets. This will be the second gun caught at the airport just this month.

When the TSA officer detected the gun in the checkpoint X-ray machine, the Norfolk Airport Authority Police were alerted, responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon from the Texas resident.



The case was forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney for possible criminal prosecution.

A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100 and can go as high as $13,669 depending on any mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.