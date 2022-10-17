NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man from Texas was caught with a loaded gun at Norfolk International Airport Sunday.

TSA officers stopped the man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. Norfolk Airport Authority Police responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the handgun, and arrested the man on a weapons violation.

The .40 caliber handgun was loaded with nine bullets. This was the 21st firearm caught at ORF so far this year. The record is quickly catching up to last year’s record of 23 firearms caught at ORF checkpoints.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter to be transported in the belly of the plane. Guns are absolutely not permitted to be carried onto planes.

Checked firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm and ammunition posted on its website.