Testimony in McCabe trial details jail contractor wining and dining former sheriff

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Friday, the federal government made it clear to the jury: former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe was extremely important to Correct Care Solutions (CCS).

CCS was founded in 2003. At the time when the bid went out for a new medical company at the Norfolk Jail, CCS had only one client.

Prosecutors showed documents that showed how much the company needed to get the Norfolk jail contract.

The government called Jackie Hester to the stand. Hester was the longtime executive assistant for CCS’s founder, Jerry Boyle.

For hours, prosecutors showed Boyle’s expense reports, emails and campaign contribution checks to Hester.

Hester told the jury that CCS wasn’t supposed to make contact with the city of Norfolk during the bid process in 2004, but the company did anyway.

Executives came to Norfolk nearly every month. They wined and dined McCabe and his staff, running up huge tabs along the way, according to evidence laid out in court. One executive told Boyle he wasn’t sure his liver could take another trip to Norfolk.

The jury saw evidence of how CCS made sure to give McCabe money for this campaign around every corner. McCabe and other staff members were given gift and lavish trips.

Documents showed that McCabe was vital to helping CCS grow the company. The former sheriff even wrote a reference letter for the company to be able to get contracts with other jails.

CCS donated more than $10,000 when McCabe ran for mayor.

McCabe is facing 11 counts of public corruption.