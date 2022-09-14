NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Wednesday was Day 3 of the trial of Michael Ebong who is on trial for two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 36-year-old Sheena West and 30-year-old Kelsey Paton.

The deaths of two women happened less than a year after each other. He is also accused of rape.



Norfolk Police say Sheena West was found dead in November 2020 and Kelsey Paton was found dead on July 2020. Both were discovered at Ebong’s apartment on Hillside Avenue.



During court on Wednesday – a detective and investigator were called to the stand. Bar footage and evidence pictures were confirmed. Audio was also played for the jury of Ebong’s statement to investigators in July 2021



In the audio, Ebong recalls what happened when he met Paton at a bar on the Virginia Beach oceanfront. He says once they got to his apartment, they drank, danced, and had sex.



Ebong claims she then left the room to do drugs. He says when he got up to use the bathroom in the morning, he discovered Paton unresponsive and called 911.



Ebong can also be heard saying, “I’m sorry this happened” and alludes to another previous situation where a person had been found at his home.