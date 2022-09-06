NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two teens were injured during a shooting incident in Norfolk Monday evening.

Norfolk Police confirmed officers responded to the 1400 block of W. 27th Street around 6 p.m. for the report of a gunshot disturbance.

They located two gunshots victims at the scene. A 17-year-old female was suffering from a gunshot wound to her leg and an 18-year-old female had a graze wound.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old was treated on-scene.

The preliminary investigation found the shooting may have been accidental and the victims knew the shooter.

This incident remains under investigation.