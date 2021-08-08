Teens with a Purpose hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Norfolk

Norfolk

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local youth development organization, Teens with a Purpose, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Norfolk.

The event, on August 11, is free and open to the public. Members of the community, ages 12 and over, will be able to stop by Purpose Park on Church Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine.

Click here to subscribe to WAVY Breaking News Email alerts.

In addition, Foodbank of South Hampton Roads’ Mobile Food Pantry will be onsite during the event.

No appointment is needed, however, a parent or guardian must accompany minors.

Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10