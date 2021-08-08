Teens with a Purpose hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Norfolk

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local youth development organization, Teens with a Purpose, is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Norfolk.

The event, on August 11, is free and open to the public. Members of the community, ages 12 and over, will be able to stop by Purpose Park on Church Street from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine.

In addition, Foodbank of South Hampton Roads’ Mobile Food Pantry will be onsite during the event.

No appointment is needed, however, a parent or guardian must accompany minors.