Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — A local group is holding a special meeting Thursday to help take back the community from crime.

‘Teens with a Purpose, or TWP, wants the community to brainstorm ways to promote unity.

The teen center at 700 East Olney Road will open its doors from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

On Sept. 3, police were called to the area of the Martin Luther King Jr. monument on Church Street. Officers confirm 24-year-old Precious McClendon died after a shooting.

Later the same day, 14-year-old Amir Burnette, a Norview Middle School student, was shot and killed while at a friend’s house on Wyngate drive.

LaTonya Snow, a community advocate, invited community leaders and concerned residents to ‘Show me what community looks like.’

Now, local teens will continue to ‘call to action’ with another community meeting.

“It takes more than what you’re doing a little bit more,” said Deirdre Love, CEO of Teens with a Purpose. “In this case, we get to be the hub to talk, heal and plan. I believe we are going to make a difference. I’m just hoping a lot of people will come with an open mind, with intention to work together, be honest with one another. Our young people are counting on us. They need us.”

Love will open the doors of the TWP center to allow teens to lead a discussion for change.

“Nothing changes unless there is a movement,” Love said. “There is a collective of people who are impacted. People who are advocates. People who are champions and warriors. From the babies to the elders it’s not work for a certain few, it’s work for everybody.”

Love was recognized as the 2023 Remarkable Woman for her work lifting up every teen she encounters.

“Our young people are counting on us, they need us,” said Love, who is as known as Mama D.