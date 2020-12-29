Teens help rescue loose pig in Denby Park in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Members of the Norfolk Animal Care Center and Adoption Center are thanking two quick-thinking teens for helping lure a pig who got loose.

The rescue happened back in November when Norfolk Humane Officer Johnel Southworth received a complaint that the pig’s owners were not properly caring for her.

Southworth said this was the second time she had received a complaint regarding Penelope’s care even though her owner promised that the pig would be moved to a farm in North Carolina.

The Norfolk Humane officer expressed the trouble about getting the loose pig away from the driveway and into the van since Penelope weighed over 200 pounds and the officer had no food or water.

That’s when 13-year-old Tracy Leach, and his brother, 15-year-old Bradly, showed up. The brothers were on their way to the skatepark and stopped to ask about the swine situation.

Southworth said the teens found pig pellets near Penelope’s pen and created a trail of food to lure the pig into a crate.

“You could tell she was very hungry,” Southworth said. “The boys were ingenious. It was quite something.”

Penelope was taken to the Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center and it wasn’t long before she found her forever home.

“Thanks to these boys for showing compassion and for helping the officer,” said NACC Bureau Manager Michelle Dosson. “Penelope is now happy in her new home, and even has a pig brother.”