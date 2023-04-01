NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Promoting Healthy Active Teen (P.H.A.T) youth conference is back for the first time since the pandemic.

Over 100 students signed up to check out the free workshops and guest speakers at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk.

The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“This is a teen lead conference,” explained P.H.A.T advisor Sonya Morring Smith. “I don’t know what is going on in the hallways of the middle and high schools. They know what’s relevant and important. It is important that we find ways to highlight that but more importantly give positive peer support, for what’s going on.”

The teens plan the annual youth conference.

“They lay out the programs they want to see, and we help identify possible speakers for those sessions,” said Smith.

Teens and adults, depending on the session, could sign up for workshops discussing topics like; sexuality, domestic violence, to self- esteem.

The conference encourages students to try new things like STEM engineering programs or learning flying drones.

The day kicked off with a powerful poem from Shaniya Reedy. The honors student published her own book ‘My Beautiful is Black.’

“I told them that they should focus, stay focused and don’t let the haters get in their way,” said the talented teen.

Organizers invited her to speak after watching the 10 On Your Side story earlier this year.

“She’s on the right track. She’s going to be one to watch,” said Smith.

Several people stopped to buy her book and she sold out.

“One lady she came and bought 5 books,” said Reedy.

She plans to perform in the ‘Black Girl Magic’ stage play on April 8. Then she has a book signing on April 22.