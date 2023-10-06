NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Four teens have been arrested following an armed robbery attempt on the Berkley Bridge in Norfolk last month.

Tyler Whitfield was heading home from work around 8:30 to 8:40 p.m., making the roughly five-and-a-half mile trek with his bike, walking it on the bridge due to there being a headwind.

Initially, he didn’t think much of the four teens coming upon him from the opposite direction, two, he said, were on a Lime scooter and two running behind.

However, that’s when the armed teens came up to him, and cameras on the front and back of his bicycle captured the scary moments.

He thinks the teens wanted his bike.

“I feel someone punch me in my right shoulder, and I turn around and there is a barrel of a handgun in my face,” Whitfield said. “My immediate reaction was, I just duck down, looking away from them. Then I feel something being sprayed on me. … (Then) all of a sudden, they are running away. I had no clue what was going on. It was over before it started.”

Apparently, it was mace, and it appeared to blow back on them, though it also hit him too.

Whitfield had minor injuries. He said the four teens likely were not aware of the bicycle’s value.

“It’s a custom build,” Whitfield said. “I built it myself. It’s valued in around $7,600. I don’t think they knew that. They saw a bike and they wanted it.”

Police said the four people face multiple charges. The people charged, and their charges, include: