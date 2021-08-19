Teenage girl found with gunshot wound on McKann Avenue in Norfolk Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police said a 16-year-old girl was shot and injured Tuesday night in Norfolk.
Police responded to the 2300 block of McKann Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a gunshot victim.
Police arrived and found a 16-year-old girl inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound.
Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
There was no suspected information as of Thursday afternoon.
