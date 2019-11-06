Teen indicted by grand jury in beating death of 4-year-old

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager accused of beating a 4-year-old to death was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday, court officials say.

15-year-old Robert Bolsinger-Hartshorn is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Larkin Carter Carr. A Norfolk Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court judge certified Robert’s case to a grand jury on Oct. 9.

The grand jury returned an indictment for the murder charge on Wednesday — pushing Robert’s case to Norfolk Circuit Court where he will be tried as an adult.

If convicted, Robert faces up to 40 years in prison.

Larkin died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen in November 2018 at a home on Sangamon Avenue. His autopsy showed that the 4-year-old was covered with between 80 and 90 bruises when he died.

Robert was 14 years old at the time of the alleged murder and had been left home alone with Larkin the Friday before he died. Robert later told police that during that time he slammed a chair into Larkin’s stomach, held the 4-year-old boy down and repeatedly punched him, according to prosecutor Jill Harris.

Larkin’s autopsy also showed that the abuse likely wasn’t limited to the Friday before his death. Some of Larkin’s injuries were consistent with “the fatal blows being delivered on the day of death,” according to the autopsy.

Also charged in the case are Larkin’s father, Hank Smith, and Robert’s mother, Catherine Seals. The pair were in a relationship at the time of Larkin’s death. They lived together with Robert, a 1-year-old girl, Larkin and his 3-year-old brother, Tyler.

Smith is charged with child abuse and neglect in connection with Larkin’s death, and Seals is charged with felony homicide and child abuse and neglect.