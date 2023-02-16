VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old has been arrested following a motorcycle police pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday morning in Norfolk.
According to Virginia State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle around 12:03 a.m. on I-264 east of Independence Boulevard. Police say the motorcycle was speeding in excess of 100 mph.
The motorcycle refused to stop, which resulted in a pursuit by police.
Police say the motorcycle continued onto I-264 west towards Norfolk when it lost control prior to Ballentine Boulevard. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and fled on foot.
The 16-year-old was taken into custody shortly after the pursuit. Police then learned that the motorcycle involved, a 2013 Suziki, had been stolen out of Norfolk.
The juvenile has been charged with reckless driving and felony elude.
