Police say the motorcycle was speeding in excess of 100 mph.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 16-year-old has been arrested following a motorcycle police pursuit that ended in a crash early Thursday morning in Norfolk.

According to Virginia State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a motorcycle around 12:03 a.m. on I-264 east of Independence Boulevard. Police say the motorcycle was speeding in excess of 100 mph.

The motorcycle refused to stop, which resulted in a pursuit by police.

Police say the motorcycle continued onto I-264 west towards Norfolk when it lost control prior to Ballentine Boulevard. The rider was ejected from the motorcycle and fled on foot.

The 16-year-old was taken into custody shortly after the pursuit. Police then learned that the motorcycle involved, a 2013 Suziki, had been stolen out of Norfolk.

The juvenile has been charged with reckless driving and felony elude.