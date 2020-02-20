1  of  2
Teacher arrested, accused of assaulting Granby High student

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A teacher at Granby High School was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor assault following an incident at the school.

Norfolk police were called to the high school around 3 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a 17-year-old student being assaulted by a teacher.

Detectives arrived and arrested 29-year-old Keith Buxton, who was released on a criminal summons. The student was not injured, police say.

Norfolk Public Schools placed Buxton on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He has worked for the school system since August.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.

