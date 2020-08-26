TCC Women’s Center STEM Promise Scholarship Program receives $60,000 donation

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — The Tidewater Community College Women’s Center STEM Promise Scholarship Program received a $60,000 donation from Elizabeth River Crossings this month.

In the past four years, the STEM Promise Scholarship Program has had $240,000 donated by Elizabeth River Crossings.

“We deeply appreciate the continued generosity of Elizabeth River Crossings in support of TCC’s vision to diversify the Hampton Roads workforce,” said TCC President Marcia Conston. “Employers tell us they want to hire more women and minorities for the STEM fields. Our longtime partnership with Elizabeth River Crossings ensures we can continue training students for careers in those in-demand areas.”

The program is competitive and this year, the class was comprised of students who were selected from over 100 candidates. Made up of 20 students, the college named its fourth class of STEM Promise scholars in June. All were awarded full tuition and fees for two years of study in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related disciplines at TCC.

“Elizabeth River Crossings continues to be extremely proud to partner with and support the STEM Promise Program — especially this year when STEM education feels more vital than ever,” said Doug Wilson, ERC’s chief executive officer. “We can’t wait to see where these outstanding students are able to go with the gift of education from TCC.”

The TCC Educational Foundation started the Women’s Center STEM Promise Scholarship Program in 2017 to create a larger STEM pipeline in Hampton Roads.

Women and minorities are encouraged to apply for the scholarships, which are open to all. Applications for the 2021-22 class of STEM scholars will be open from December 20 until April 1, 2021.

For more information about the program, contact Jaedda Hall, TCC’s STEM Promise Scholarship Program coordinator, at jhall@tcc.edu. To support the Women’s Center STEM Promise Scholarship Program, contact the TCC Educational Foundation at foundation@tcc.edu.

