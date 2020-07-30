TCC to offer remote and hybrid classes this fall

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College announced that for the fall semester, most classes will be offered online and some offered as a combination of online and in-person instruction as a result of the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

The college is plans to move forward with fall classes beginning August 24. The news comes on the same day that Old Dominion University announced it pushed the semester start date to August 29 in light of current Hampton Roads COVID-19 trends and Gov. Ralph Northam’s restrictions in Executive Order 68 — which limits the size of gatherings among other things.

Career and technical courses, as well as some academic courses that require hands-on instruction, will be taught online and supplemented with on-campus sessions.

College officials said that more than 400 sections of classes including automotive, health professions, welding, veterinary technology, culinary arts, music, visual arts, electronics technology, and other programs, will have on-campus components.

The class list can be found here.

The college is complying with health and safety guidelines from the CDC and VDH and the Fall 2020 Reopening Plan was recently certified by the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia.

Face coverings, hand-sanitizer, and health self-assessments will be required by faculty, staff, students, and visitors when entering college buildings. Signs will also be posted about physical distancing and healthy hygiene.

“We have put a lot of thought into the safe reopening of our campuses to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” said Michelle Woodhouse, interim vice president for academic affairs. “Students should be confident that they can finish what they start this fall, whether they are studying remotely or coming to campus.”

The plan is subject to change based on the state’s responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students can visit TCC’s virtual student support services to prepare for the coming fall semester and for assistance with admissions, academic advising, financial aid, or tuition payments.

Virtual Student Support Rooms will be open beginning Monday, August 3 for those without internet connectivity. The rooms have computers and internet access and will link directly to TCC’s virtual resources. Students will also be able to obtain I.D. cards, drop off documentation, and access computer labs.

Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

“The digital divide is real, and we realize that not all of our students have access to the technology needed to use our virtual services,” said Karen Campbell, interim vice president for student affairs. “This gives us the opportunity to serve everyone.”

For a complete list of open buildings and drop box locations, visit here .

For further assistance, call 757-822-1111 or email.

