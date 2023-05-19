NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Tidewater Community College and Old Dominion University are partnering for a new program to increase student success in the area.

The TCC-ODU Monarch Ready program will give students the ability to attend TCC and will be guaranteed admission to ODU. To guarantee admission, students will have to complete at least 24 credits at TCC and will need to have at least a 2.5 GPA.

“The Monarch Ready Program is another excellent opportunity for Old Dominion University and Tidewater Community College to continue in partnerships,” stated Dr. Marcia Conston, TCC President. “This program will benefit many students who are seeking to enroll in college. TCC is excited to provide 24 credits of academic preparation for students who will transfer seamlessly to ODU. I extend many thanks to Dr. Hemphill for his continued focus on student success.”

Although this program was created to increase student success, some might be hesitant to participate after many college students across the U.S. who have had to derailed their plans.

Students who have participated in similar programs have found after they transferred that credits from their community college classes would not count towards a degree.

To prevent this, it is recommended that students speak with community college advisers to make sure they are taking the classes they need.