TCC moving visual arts programming to Norfolk Campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is moving all of its visual arts programming to its Norfolk campus ahead of the upcoming closure of the Portsmouth location.

For more than 25 years, 340 High Street became the second home for the Visual Arts Center (VAC) at TCC.

Officials say the move is part of the “next evolution of arts education” at TCC. The Portsmouth location closing on June 30.

Due to the move, there are currently fewer summer course offerings. Regular course offerings will still be available for Fall Semester.



Faculty and staff offices have been moved to the Martin and Roper buildings on Norfolk Campus.



This summer, the following classes, and resources will be offered in these locations:

Library — Martin Building, Second Floor

Printmaking — Roper 4306

Drawing — Roper 4117

Graphic Design — Martin Building 2202

Portfolio Prep Space — Martin 2314

Students with questions regarding course offerings are encouraged to contact Academic Advisor Jennifer Barnes by emailing jcbarnes@tcc.edu or calling 757-822-1820.