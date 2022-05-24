HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — TCC’s in-person summer camps are coming back this year.

TCC is offering more than 80 camps over eight weeks to local children and budding engineers, entrepreneurs, outdoor enthusiasts, computer wizards between the ages of 8 and 15.

New Black Rocket Computer camps include YouTube Content Creators, Cyber Spies and Video Game Animation. Other new offerings include Beekeeping, Backpacking and Social Equality camps.

TCC’s week-long programs are located on the Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach campuses, and at the Center for Workforce Solutions in Suffolk.

Camps begin June 21 and run through the week of Aug. 8. For a complete listing and to register, CLICK HERE.

Registration is now open. To receive a $5 discount per camp, applicants must register by May 31.