TASTE permanently closes Norfolk Larchmont location due to coronavirus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — TASTE announced on Friday that due to the economic crisis created by the coronavirus, the restaurant will not be opening the Larchmont doors when the state reopens.

A popular location for the ODU community and surrounding neighborhoods, the place has been on Hampton Boulevard for nearly 10 years.

The restaurant still has 10 other locations including Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Newport News, Suffolk, Richmond and its Ghent location in Norfolk.

TASTE is offering take-out and delivery during the coronavirus closures and more information can be found online.

