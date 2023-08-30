NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The former Kroger and Norfolk workforce development center off E. Little Creek Road in Wards Corner are getting demolished to make way for a new retailer.

While nobody’s put their name next to who that will be, multiple sources in the city say it’s going to be a Target.

The store is expected to be 150,000 square feet, according to schematics sent to the city.

Another store that’s expected to be demolished in the process is the former Old Virginia Ham Shop, which moved to to 22nd Street in Ghent.

The timeline for demolition and construction is still unclear, but WAVY will continue to monitor the latest on the project, including when Target officially announces the new store.

This article will be updated.