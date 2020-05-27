Tangier Island to receive much-needed jetty after USACE $2.9 million contract

The community of a little more than 700 people located in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay is experiencing erosion, sea-level rise and subsidence. Multiple projects, including an active dredging program and soon to be built jetty, are ongoing or being studied by The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, to find ways to combat the effects of these elements. (U.S. Army photo/Patrick Bloodgood)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the Norfolk District announced on Wednesday that it has awarded a contract for over $2.9 million to a local construction company to build a jetty at Tangier Island.

The jetty will limit the waves in the channel and harbor in an effort to keep the local crab-processing facilities safe and intact. Currently, the local waterman experience damage to these facilities and their fishing vessels during coastal storms.

The contract was awarded to Coastal Design & Construction, Inc. out of Gloucester to build a 685-foot-long stone jetty at the western entrance of the Tangier Island Federal Navigation Channel.

Once the Corps issues a notice-to-proceed, Coastal Design & Construction has 270 days to complete the project. The labor force, schedule, and required equipment will be up to the contractor provided it gets completed within the contract period.

“The Norfolk District team is pleased to be able to get this project to the construction phase and look forward to providing the town with an added layer of protection from wave action,” said Ashton Burgin, Norfolk District project manager.

“The mayor, council, and residents are all very excited to see this jetty project get started and help with protecting our harbor and channel,” said Laurie Thomas, Tangier town manager.

According to USACE, the Tangier Jetty Project is part of the Continuing Authorities Project Section 107, which covers projects less than $10 million in federal funding as Navigation Improvement projects.

Under this, the projects are “cost-shared 90/10 between the federal government and a local sponsor, which in the case of the Tangier Jetty is the Commonwealth of Virginia through the Virginia Marine Resources Commission,” according to the statement released.

More information on the USACE Norfolk District and its mission can be found online. More information about the Continuing Authorities Program can be found online.

