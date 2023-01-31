NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Animal Care Center officials are inviting avid, young readers to read to their animals.

The NACC has launched their “Tales for Tails” program in which participants can share their love of books, improve their reading skills, all while enriching the lives of animals at the facility.

Officials say most animals find the human voice to be comforting and soothing while providing no judgement to the reader. The program aims to give readers the opportunity to connect with adoptable animals and practice their reading in a judgement-free and positive space.

Volunteers can select their own appropriate reading material. The shelter has a collection of donated books, but volunteers may bring their own appropriate reading material if they prefer.

Reading also means prizes. Volunteers can complete “Frequent Reader Cards” by getting one hole punch for every book read to a shelter animal. After reading five books or getting five punches, the completed card is turned in to the Volunteer & Outreach Coordinator who has a small prize bin for the readers to choose their prize.

Requirements for the program are listed below:

Participants must be a minimum of 5 years of age.

There must be at least 1 parent/ adult guardian alongside a minor, and maximum of 2 minors per 1 parent/ adult guardian.

Maximum of 3 parties at one time.

Must be able to follow instructions and direction given by shelter staff

Attend an informational session held by the Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator during the first reading shift

Sign in and out with the Customer Service Representatives through WaitWhile.com

Tales for Tails hours are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Participants can walk in without making appointments.