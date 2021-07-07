Taking back the community: Norfolk man hosts cookout after shooting injures 4 children

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Norfolk man is taking back his community after he says a shooting hit too close to home.

Aldin Mitchell is a shooting survivor.

So when he heard about the four children shot last week in his neighborhood, he decided to do something. The children — ages 6 to 16 — were shot Friday on Madison Avenue.

Mitchell says he decided to host a cookout Wednesday in support of the victims and to show other children they can still feel safe in their neighborhood.

“These teenagers feel like nobody cares about them. If you’re 15 or 16 years old and all you want to do is shoot people, there’s something in your mind where you feel like ‘I don’t care about life,'” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he’s been shot seven times and spent time in jail.

As a father of four, he says he doesn’t want to see his own children get hurt.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with last week’s shooting.

Area leaders are also looking for ways to curb recent gun violence, especially involving children.