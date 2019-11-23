Suspicious package found near ODU campus

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Campus police at Old Dominion University are asking the community to stay out of the area after a suspicious package was located.

According to reports, the package was found around the 1400 block of 49th Street Saturday morning.

Officials are asking the community to stay out of the area until further notice.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, officials have not clarified how this will affect activities being held near the campus.

This is breaking news. Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.