NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investigating what they say is a suspicious death at the Campostella Road ramp to eastbound I-264 in Norfolk.

State Police had few details Wednesday morning, but said they were notified about the death just after 5 a.m.

The ramp from Campostella will be closed as Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents investigate.

State Police are also investigating unrelated interstate shooting early Wednesday morning on westbound I-564 near Naval Station Norfolk.