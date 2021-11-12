Suspects wanted for breaking into ABC, T-Mobile stores in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Three suspects are wanted in connection to two early morning burglaries that targeted businesses in Norfolk.

Police say the burglaries happened between 6:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on November 5. Officers arrived at the ABC store E. Little Creek Road and the T-Mobile store to find that the stores had been broken into.

The suspects took several items before leaving.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.