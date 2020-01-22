Live Now
Suspects steal raw meat from Norfolk business

Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Detectives with the Norfolk Police Department want to find two men wanted for a commercial burglary at MDV SpartanNash.

The crime happened on January 1 around 3:30 p.m. at the business on Azalea Garden Road.

Surveillance video provided by police shows the two suspects inside the facility. While inside, police say the suspects took uncooked meat from the warehouse.

A security guard spotted them and started to approach. That’s when the men ran out of the building and hopped into a dark colored car to make their getaway.

Police are asking anyone with information about this burglary to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

